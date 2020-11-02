Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Eaglecrest High School in the Cherry Creek School District has reported that two students tested positive for COVID-19. The school in Centennial said one of the students was last in school on Oct. 29 and the other on Oct. 30.
Based on Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines, 26 students will be in quarantine for close contact with either student.
Any student at Eaglecrest High School who develops symptoms is urged to inform Cherry Creek Schools and practice quarantine procedures.