DENVER (CBS4) – This week will be among the warmest weeks on record in Denver in November. High temperatures will approach record highs in the 70s each day through Friday.
Monday will feature sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower and middle 70s in the Denver metro area. The normal high for November 2 is 58 degrees so temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Election Day could be even warmer despite a few extra clouds.
At this time, no records are expected this week but each day should be within 5 degrees of record territory.
Monday: Forecast: 75°, Record: 78° (1931)
Tuesday: Forecast: 76°, Record: 79° (1915)
Wednesday: Forecast: 74°, Record: 76° (1915)
Thursday: Forecast: 73°, Record: 77° (2009)
Friday: Forecast: 74°, Record: 79° (1934)
Elsewhere around the state, some areas in southern Colorado will reach near 80 degrees while mountain towns around 9,000 feet will top out in the 50s and 60s.
November is usually the month Colorado truly starts to feel chilly weather. It’s the forth coldest month of the year on average in the Denver metro area. It’s also the fourth driest month and fourth snowiest month with 7.5 inches of snow on average. Last year Denver experienced 13.7 inches of snow in November.
There is absolutely no moisture in the forecast for anywhere in Colorado through at least Friday.