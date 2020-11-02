DENVER (CBS4)– On the morning before Election Day, safety plans are in place within the City and County of Denver. Several businesses have boarded up their windows in downtown Denver, particularly along the 16th Street Mall.

“We’re prepared for anything that comes at us whether that means protests or civil unrest. We hope (however) we come together,” said Director of Public Safety Murphy Robinson.

He joined CBS4’s Britt Moreno live on CBS4 This Morning to discuss safety plans.

“I’m expecting that Denver will set the mark for the rest of the country and we will have a peaceful election,” said Murphy.

However, if on Election Day or any day after, things turn hostile, the Denver Police Department claims it is ready. The department is working with federal law enforcement and activating the city’s emergency operations center and public safety command post for the very first time.

Meanwhile, in August and September, there were 296 and 254 gun permits respectively requested and handed out to people compared to 66 and 103 for these same months last year. At this time, businesses have boarded up their windows in Denver in anticipation of riots throughout downtown.

“We have a myriad of safety plans we worked on for many years. We hope we don’t have to enact these plans, but if we do we will be prepared,” Murphy told Moreno.

Murphy said the goal is to use the least amount of force as possible, but depending on what they face they will “handle it appropriately.”

Murphy goes on to say, “We hope we don’t have to use lethal force or less than lethal force. Our hope is to talk to people and have them comply.”