DENVER (CBS4)– For the first time ever, inmates eligible to vote were able to cast their ballots in person at the Denver County Jail on Monday. Only two other counties in the U.S. allow inmates to do the same.
According to Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins, those other two counties are Los Angeles County and Cook County, Illinois.
“I feel really excited about that. It’s my first time voting. I’m very happy that as an inmate I have the opportunity to vote, I have a say,” said inmate Roxanne Rodriguez.
In-person voting for inmates will also happen on Tuesday, Election Day, at the downtown Denver Detention Center.