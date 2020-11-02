DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver is activating their Emergency Operations center for election night. Loa Esquilin a spokesperson for the EOC says it isn’t about any specific threat, but readiness.

“We are activating, putting all the dots in a row, looking at plans so if something happens we can respond and provide services the fastest way possible,“ she said.

In a small room in the basement of the Denver City and County building there would typically be nearly 100 people from different agencies would working together

“If you look behind me, there’s color coding which means there are different sections,“ Esquilin said. “Logistics for example is staffed by the department of transportation which has to coordinate with the red team which is operations and is staffed by Denver Public Health… fire, police, and EMS.”

With COVID-19, most of those people will now be remote, but coordination will remain the same.

“This is key to execute a plan to be ready and not duplicate efforts and resources because imagine one agency asking for many things from many people,” Esquilin said.

While they are not planning for any specific emergency, she says they are and remain ready for anything.

“We literally practice, we plan, we exercise, we have trainings. We have one of the most robust training courses for an EOC, so this is our job,” she said.