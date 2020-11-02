DENVER (CBS4)– Courts in Denver won’t be holding jury trials for the rest of the year because of a surge in coronavirus cases. Judge Michael A. Martinez, the Chief Judge of the 2nd Judicial District, issued the administrative order over the weekend.
The order states that the coronavirus pandemic poses a serious threat to the health and safety of people participating in jury trials in the second district courthouses in Denver. That includes district court, probate court, juvenile court, and county court.
This decision was made after data from the Denver Public Health COVID-19 Surveillance System showed that as of Oct. 29, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases increased to 273, representing a 56.4% change from Oct. 16.
The first day that jury trials may resume according to the order is Jan. 4, 2021.
LINK: Jury Trial Suspension Order
LINKS: Colorado COVID-19 Dashboard | Colorado COVID-19 Dial | Denver COVID-19 Restrictions