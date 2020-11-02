DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver is opening another community testing site, after others have seen lengthy waits for tests and results.

“We’ve been targeting to open more of these community sites all along. We’re seeing high volumes of testing, which is a good thing, at our community sites and that put a little bit more pressure than we wanted to,” said Tony Diaz, the COVID-19 Testing Branch Director for the City and County of Denver.

The daily, free testing site at Paco Sanchez Park has recently been conducting about 900 tests a day.

On Tuesday, a site will open at the at the Denver Human Services building at 3815 Steele Street.

“We saw even at the Pepsi Center was that the folks that were testing positive didn’t have easy access to a testing site or testing services,” Diaz said. “We can start pinpointing where the outbreaks are happening and make it a little more accessible to the residents of Denver.”

Also on Tuesday, a site that has been operating at the Montbello Recreation Center will be moving to the Green Valley Ranch Pool because the rec center is also a popular polling location.

As Denver expands its community offerings, Diaz was quick to point out that may people may benefit from other options.

“If you go to your primary care provider, if you’re able to and have means to, you’ll definitely get better care there versus our community sites. Those are really intended for those that are under insured or have no insurance, that’s who we want to provide this service to primarily. Not to say we’ll turn anyone away.”

Other testing sites around Colorado can be found here.