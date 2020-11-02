DENVER (CBS4)– When Drew Lock hit KJ Hamler on a 1-yard pass on the final play to give the Denver Broncos a 31-30 comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers, it represented the second time in team history they had a game-winning touchdown as time expired.
The other time was on September 17, 1995, when John Elway connected with Rod Smith on a 43-yard Hail Mary to help the Broncos defeat the Washington Football Team 38-31 at Mile High Stadium.
There was another similarity in both comeback wins. Both wide receivers, who caught the game-winning passes, were rookies and those were their first touchdown catches in their career.
Rod Smith would go on to become the Broncos leader in receptions (849), receiving yards (11,389 yards), and receiving touchdowns (68).
The Broncos (3-4) have won three out of their four games and they go on the road to play the Atlanta Falcons (2-6) on Sunday at 11 a.m.