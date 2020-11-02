DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum is asking some ticket holders to its new exhibition featuring the work of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera to prepare for rebooking their timed entry and will offer a refund if necessary. Staff say they are working to accommodate as many people as they can under the new Safer at Home Level 3 restrictions.

“In order to comply with these new guidelines, the museum had to quickly reduce capacity,” museum staff said in an email to CBS4 on Monday.

While some ticket holders to Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism were unaffected, others may need to be flexible as the museum continues to follow guidance from city and state leaders. The changes in Denver came just days after the show opened. Some waiting outside to enter the exhibition on Monday were unaware if their tickets were impacted but said they understood the need to make changes.

“It’s just something that has to be done,” Yvonne Ortiz told CBS4. “It just is, to be able to try to keep everybody safe, not only myself but everybody around me, so it’s very important to abide by those.”

She came to the museum from Loveland with her daughter, they met family who drove up from Colorado Springs to see the exhibit. They said getting their tickets initially was not a challenge and they were willing to come back another time if needed. Many of their family members have already had COVID-19 so they are aware of the need to be cautious.

“We do understand the restrictions, this is a new way of life and we just, you know, go about it, we’re not going to let the virus control us, we just take control of what we have to do,” Deonna Ortiz said. “Even living an hour and a half away, we understand, we understand the circumstances, what’s going on.”

The family says the historic nature of such a collection coming to Colorado featuring these two artists is worth the wait, especially given their own Mexican American heritage. They want to celebrate these artists and see their accomplishments when it is safe for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re very proud of it, especially this time of it,” Ortiz said. “Being such an inspirational and more powerful woman, to be able to do what she did.”

