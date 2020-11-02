'We've Certainly Not Turned A Corner': Colorado Still Seeing Troubling Coronavirus NumbersDr. Dave Hnida talked about the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado and across the country.

41 minutes ago

Heil Valley Ranch Remains Closed After CalWood Fire Leaves Behind Burned Out TrailsThe CalWood Fire burning in Boulder County is growing in containment as fire crews remain on scene putting out hot spots. Firefighters are also accessing hazards in the aftermath of the wildfire.

1 hour ago

Killed On Halloween: Police Need Tips About Death Of Jedadiaa WhiteThe Denver Police Department is asking for tips from the public about a deadly shooting on Halloween. Jedadiaa White, 40, was shot and killed near the intersection of East 12th Avenue and North Rosemary Street at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday.

1 hour ago

Kitten Found With Paws Frozen To Tire Needs A NameLast week, a tiny kitten, just 5 weeks old, was rescued after it was found with its paws and tail frozen to a parked semi-trailer at a tire shop in Commerce City. Now she needs a name! The Denver Dumb Friends League is asking for ideas.

2 hours ago

All Evacuations To Be Lifted For Cameron Peak FireFor the first time in nearly three months, all evacuations for the Cameron Peak Fire will be lifted by the end of Monday night. Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said the fire is 85% contained, and promising weather conditions are working in the firefighters’ favor.

2 hours ago

Preparing For Protests: More Denver Businesses Board Up Windows Ahead Of Election DayThere is some unease in Denver about what will happen after the polls close. Business owners and city and state officials are preparing for the possibility of protests and riots.

2 hours ago