WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) — Local police and federal agents searched the Windsor residence of a plastic surgeon on Friday and placed the man under arrest for possession and distribution of child pornography. Dr. Denis Gonyon, 48, was booked into Larimer County’s jail on multiple counts, according to the Windsor Police Department.
A search of online criminal records shows Gonyon is facing five counts, all felonies, and was scheduled to appear in Larimer court for an advisement Monday afternoon. He has no other felony or misdemeanor crimes in his Colorado background.
In an Oct. 30th Facebook post, Windsor PD stated that its officers joined investigators from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Loveland Police Department, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 2000 block of Meander Drive.
Windsor PD’s Facebook post explained that “consistent with the manufacture of explosives” were discovered during the search and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.
However, none of the arrest charges are related to allegations of possession of such explosives.
Other online information indicates Gonyon runs his own business out of a Johnstown office and was certified to work in Greeley and Fort Collins hospital systems.
A wife and child apparently reside at the Meander Drive home as well.