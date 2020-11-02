DENVER (CBS4)– It might be called the election of COVID-19. At the Ball Arena, formerly the Pepsi Center, there are spaces marked to stand as voters wait to get in.

The American flag greets voters inside along with sanitizer and cups for new and used pens. Health safety is the name of the game.

Andrew Dennis chose to vote there on the day before Election Day,

“I think it’s going to be a huge turnout tomorrow and I don’t want to be around everyone. Try to allow distance for myself and protect my family,” said Dennis.

Everything is sanitized between each voter, including the registration tablets to the spaced out voting booths. And beware casting your ballot may take some time.

“We’ve been doing some analysis. It takes 20-22 minutes for each person to vote in person. You wait until the last second to vote, you run the risk of waiting in line,” said Alton Dillard, the spokesman for the Denver Elections Division.

It’s too late to mail in your ballot, but you can still drop off your ballot through the close of the polls at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Election Day.

“I just want to stay out of the downtown area tomorrow with all the unrest that has been in last seven, eight months, with all that has been happening to downtown buildings, I just thought it would be better to stay out of the downtown area,” said Jack Krieg.

Denver voters can visit denvervotes.org where they can click on each polling place to find out the wait time.

Voters can no longer vote in person at the Denver Election Division headquarters. But they do have a voter chariot or shuttle to transport voters to the closest location. Pools will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If you would like to register to vote, or find a ballot drop box or voting center anywhere in Colorado, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.