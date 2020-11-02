Kitten Found With Paws Frozen To Tire Needs A NameLast week, a tiny kitten, just 5 weeks old, was rescued after it was found with its paws and tail frozen to a parked semi-trailer at a tire shop in Commerce City. Now she needs a name! The Denver Dumb Friends League is asking for ideas.

55 minutes ago

All Evacuations To Be Lifted For Cameron Peak FireFor the first time in nearly three months, all evacuations for the Cameron Peak Fire will be lifted by the end of Monday night. Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said the fire is 85% contained, and promising weather conditions are working in the firefighters’ favor.

57 minutes ago

Preparing For Protests: More Denver Businesses Board Up Windows Ahead Of Election DayThere is some unease in Denver about what will happen after the polls close. Business owners and city and state officials are preparing for the possibility of protests and riots.

57 minutes ago

70s All Week. Is This November?Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

2 hours ago

Babysitter Murdered While Trying To Stop Trevor George From Stealing Truck, Family SaysA babysitter was shot and killed at a remote Windsor farmhouse while trying to prevent auto theft, according to family members of those directly involved in the investigation. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Denver Prepares For Unrest After Election DayDenver's Director of Public Safety Murphy Robinson talked about the city's plan on CBS4 This Morning on Monday.

3 hours ago