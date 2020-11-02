DENVER (CBS4) – The 2020 presidential election is causing more Americans to be stressed compared with the 2016 race. That was a poll released by the American Psychological Association.

The group has recommendations on how not to give in to the election frenzy.

“I think what I saw yesterday about some of the attacks on the caravans, that’s what worries me,” Veronica Figoli said.

Figoli has enough examples to feel anxious.

“I tell my kids all the time that they have to be politically aware,” Figoli explained.

But the message to be engaged and educated in politics is more difficult given how divided many are in the country right now.

“My 15 year old said, ‘Mom you know what? It’s sad to see how kids on social media between 15 and 17 are breaking up friendships over politics,'” she said.

She taught her kids, no matter what they think, it’s important to respect different viewpoints, and be friends with people. However, they’re seeing bad examples on their electronic devices.

“When kids talk to their parents they actually feel a reduction in their stress,” Dr. Jessica Hawks said.

Hawks is the clinical director of outpatient services at the Pediatric Mental Health Institute at Children’s Hospital Colorado. She knows kids are feeling the impact of stress from adults, too.

“We want to model comforting aspects of what’s happening and really focus on the aspects that we have control over,” Hawks said.

She recommends:

Avoiding thoughts about what you can’t control

Limiting media consumption, engaging in meaningful activities; for example looking for recipes on social media to move away from politics and become preoccupied with something else

It is also important connect with people in real life.

“We might have differences of how we get to that final end but the only way we can survive is working together,” Figoli added.

And to keep her going strong, Figoli finds hope in the democratic process, she wants her kids to know, they have the power to make a difference.

Hawk said another component of remaining calm through this hectic process is preparing for the results, whether it’s the outcome you expected or not, plan on channeling energy towards something you can change.