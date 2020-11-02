MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thousands of cars filled Colorado’s interstates on Sunday as Trump supporters took to the streets at the “MAGA Drag the Interstate” rally two days before the 2020 election. From Pueblo to Fort Collins, and everywhere in between, people on two wheels and four weeks came to the Denver area and rallied at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, then made a loop around the metro area decked out in red, white and blue.

Supporters came from all over the state including Pueblo and Fort Collins.

“I think people quietly support Trump, but since he’s been getting out raising heck, we’re doing the same thing for him today,” said T.J. Stockton, a supporter.

Copter4 was overhead as part of the group traveled on C-470. More supporters were seen heading north on Interstate 25.

One mother told CBS4 she is voting for her son’s future.

“We don’t want a socialist country. America’s great. America’s been great since Trump has been in office. We need another four years of that,” said Alicia Covello. “We want to make sure my son has a future, and all kids have a future, and Trump is going to be the one to make sure that happens.”

“We support Trump one hundred percent,” said. “He has stood up for us, so we are standing up for him.”

NB I-25 is just about gridlocked from Orchard Road all the way to at least 6th Ave with trucks/cars touting Trump flags, American flags and don’t tread on me flag’s. I’ve never seen anything like this. #Election2020 — Kerry O'Connor (@kerryoc_tv) November 1, 2020

Another supporter says the turnout was surprising.

“God bless America and God bless Trump. I’m an old guys. I’ve never seen this kind of patriotism, support for any president in my lifetime,” said Terry Menning.

Colorado State Patrol told CBS4 they and other law enforcement agencies monitored the situation. The event remained peaceful throughout the afternoon.