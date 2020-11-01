Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to a tragic scene on Interstate 70 Sunday morning. Police say a vehicle rolled over from the Airport Boulevard flyover onto an I-70 embankment.
Seven people were inside the vehicle and five people were ejected. One person died.
Details about the passengers were not released. However, investigators believe alcohol and drugs are factors.
Police ask drivers to avoid the area as road closures will be implemented. No other vehicles were involved.