THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office shared their efforts to help a man in crisis Sunday morning. The man climbed over the chain link fence on 70th Avenue over Interstate 25 in Thornton.
When someone called 911 about the man, Thornton police, Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation blocked and diverted traffic off the highway.
A lead crisis negotiator with the sheriff’s office responded with deputies. The man was reportedly not responding to law enforcement.
Sheriff’s officials tell CBS4 they contacted the man’s family and learned he was struggling with unemployment and financial issues.
The negotiator used that information to talk with the man in hopes of him opening up and communicating.
“(He was) just having a really rough day,” said Sgt. Adam Sherman.
The man then climbed back over the fence and sat on the sidewalk. Deputies brought him water, and paramedics checked him for injuries.
“We would like to thank all of our deputies involved for their quick action, care, and concern for the safety and well-being of the male,” the sheriff’s office said.