GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – SWAT teams and police in Greeley were busy Halloween night responding to, and investigating, at least three different shootings. The Greeley Police Department says fights at local bars, homes and Halloween parties lead to multiple shootings.
Police did not say whether the three were linked.
The first shooting happened Halloween night at 11:41 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the Starlite Station night club at the Greeley Mall on reports of a disturbance. Police say a fight lead to one victim being knocked out. Suspects ran from the scene and fired shots in the air as they drove away. No injuries were reported due to the gunfire.
A little more than an hour later, at 12:54 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1900 block of 11th Ave. on reports of shots fired. Police say “a disturbance” at the property lead to one male victim being shot. His injuries were not serious, and he was released from the hospital.
An hour and a half later, at 2:23 a.m., police were dispatched to a home at the 800 block of 28th Ave. on reports of a third shooting. Police say a “gun battle” between Halloween party goers sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police say some refused to exit the home, forcing a SWAT team to respond. Eventually those inside exited the home.
In all three cases Greeley police say they have not identified all of the suspects, and investigations are ongoing.