GLENDALE, Colo.(CBS4) – At least one Glendale police officer shot their weapon after they checked on a reported “unresponsive” male in a truck. It happened at around 10 p.m. near Alameda Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.
Denver police responded as backup, but no officers from that department were involved. A DPD commander says it’s not clear the initial reason for police to approach the individual. However officials say the driver was parked in the northbound lanes of Colorado Blvd.
Officials say, after being confronted, the driver reversed the truck onto the southbound lanes of Colorado Blvd. and hit an unmarked Glendale police vehicle. The officer in that vehicle was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Officials couldn’t specify the officer’s injuries other than by saying, “no worse than serious.”
A DPD commander says at some point at least one shot was fired at the person in the truck. That driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
It’s not clear how many officers fired their weapons. It’s not clear if the driver had a weapon and/or used it against police officers.
Fox31 has a slightly different version of this story. The driver made “eye contact” with one of the officers approaching the vehicle and the officer began to fire. The driver then “backed into” an unmarked Glendale PD SUV in an attempt to get away.
I wonder which story is correct…..