DENVER (CBS4) – If early turnout is any indication, most voters in Colorado are ready to put this election behind them. So what should we expect on the night of Nov. 3? CBS4 political analysts Democrat Mike Dino and Republican Dick Wadhams shared their predictions with CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd.

Among those that are turning out in droves in the general election so far in 2020 are young voters. Almost three times as many voters ages 18 to 29 have voted early this year as compared to 2016.

“I don’t think there’s any mystery why,” said Wadhams. “I think that they are largely motivated by their dislike of President Donald Trump. … The polling shows that.”

“This is the thing, though, is that after they get that out of their system and (make the) selection, they’re going to have to live with the consequences of that decision: higher taxes, a Green New Deal that will drive up energy prices and kill jobs in Colorado, Medicare for all, a public option that will essentially destroy private health insurance over the long run. I mean, so it’s going to be fun to vote against Trump on Election Night for them, I’m sure, but then the real world will hit after that.”

Dino said he thinks there’s certainly a lot of enthusiasm among young voters heading into the general election.

“I think they do care about the issues. They’re highly unemployed at this point because of the virus, the pandemic is taking a big toll and climate change is a big issue for them.”

Both Dino and Wadhams said they expect Republican Sen. Cory Gardner to be ousted on Tuesday by Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper in Colorado’s U.S. Senate Race. They also expect Republican Lauren Boebert to defeat Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in Colorado’s expensive 3rd Congressional District Race.

“I think (Senate candidate) John Hickenlooper wins by over 10%. I think Lauren Boebert gets elected in Colorado’s CD3, and I think initiative 115 that would prevent abortions after 22 weeks also passes,” Dino said, referring to Proposition 115 (22 weeks is the earliest point at which a fetus may survive outside the womb with medical intervention). “I’d like to be wrong on those last two, but that’s what I think is coming down the line.”

“I agree, I think Boebert’s going to win,” Wadhams said. “I think Trump and Cory have really tough roads ahead of them in this election.”

Wadhams said he thinks Proposition 115 will pass or come close to passing, which he says “will be very significant.” He also said he thinks Amendment B, the ballot measure to repeal the Gallagher Amendment, will pass.

“I think that the campaign has been a good one to tell people what the consequences are of the Gallagher Amendment. So I predict B will pass as well,” Wadhams said.

Dick Wadhams is Republican political consultant who has worked with former Colorado Senator Wayne Allard and former Colorado Governor Bill Owens. He also worked on John Thune’s upset victor over then United States Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle in South Dakota. Wadhams was elected as the Chair of the Colorado Republican Party in 2007 and 2009.

Mike Dino is a Democratic government affairs expert with more than 30 years of experience. He was the CEO of the 2008 Democratic National Convention Host Committee where President Obama received his historic nomination. Dino also served as the executive director of Denver’s Task Force for the 1997 Summit of the Eight.