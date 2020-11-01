DENVER (CBS4) – The month of November is going to start off warm and dry around our lovely state this year. In fact temperatures will be running anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above normal in the week ahead for many places, including Denver.
For today we expect highs in the 50s for the mountains with 60s on the eastern plains and western slope. A few places could approach the 70 degree mark in southern Colorado.
If you are going to the Broncos game it will be stunning as far as the weather goes. Light winds and mostly sunny skies will greet you with temperatures in the 60s for most of the game.
With the new month we should talk about what to expect as far as 30-year averages. The month can be an extreme at times as fall weather patterns slowly shift toward winter patterns.
In Denver the temperature during November has been as high as 81 degrees and as cold as -18 degrees. The graphic below has a preview to the month in the Mile High City.
We are watching the long-range forecast for some drastic changes in about a week. It looks like a strong cold front will move into Colorado sometime next Sunday with cold and a chance for snow. But until then enjoy this long stretch of warm, dry weather.