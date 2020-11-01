BREAKING NEWSBroncos Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell Tests Positive or COVID-19, Will Not Coach Against Chargers
By Justin Adams
DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell will not coach in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers as he has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the NFL Network.

The Broncos said in a statement over Twitter that the Broncos assistant coach will miss the game due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier this week, starting offensive lineman Graham Glasgow also tested positive for the coronavirus and he will miss the game as well. Offensive line coach Mike Munchak has also been on COVID protocol and away from the team.

Guard Austin Sclottmann and starting right tackle Demar Dotson got the go-ahead Saturday when the Broncos resumed preparations for the Chargers. Coach Vic Fangio postponed practice Friday after Glasgow’s test came back positive.

The Chargers also reported a positive COVID-19 test this week. Broncos (2-4) are still scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at 2:05 p.m. on CBS4.

