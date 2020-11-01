Comments
ADAMS COUNTY Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Secretary of State joined the Adams County Clerk to highlight election information. Jena Griswold and Josh Zygielbaum were also joined by the NAACP Aurora Chapter President Omar Montgomery.
The trio spoke about voting hours, how to identify misinformation and the measures they’ve taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Voting booths are being sanitized between votes, social distancing is being practiced, workers are all wearing PPE. Voters are encouraged to wear masks, and masks will be provided if they arrive without one,” said Zygielbaum.
