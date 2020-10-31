LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Colorado, a Lakewood costume store owner is finding it especially hard to make much money. That’s despite a line to get into Disguises Costume on Saturday.

People flocked to get last minute supplies for their Halloween celebrations. Todd Belanger says he isn’t sure how much business they have done this holiday season.

“To be totally honest I’ve stopped looking at the numbers a couple of weeks ago because I just have to keep moving and working you know,” said Belanger.

Customers are a welcome sight because the COVID-19 pandemic has nearly ruined his business.

“We had essentially no revenue from our retail business March through pretty much August,” he said. “We laid everybody off except for a couple of people.”

He got through it by operating as lean as he could and with a little help from his understanding landlord and a PPP loan from the government. Now, he says he’s unsure of what the future might hold because while all of this business is great, it’s not enough to sustain him long term.

“Disguises is essentially an event company so all of our business comes from events.”

Usually he rents to people and schools for plays, shows and festivals, but this year all of those are canceled.

“That’s about half of our revenue so that has hurt tremendously.”

He says without those and maybe another PPP loan he isn’t sure if he can stay open. He just hopes people continue to shop here even after Halloween to keep revenue coming in.

“I’m very fortunate to have the support from the community we’ve had so far. I really appreciate it. I’m hopeful that people will be interested in renting Santa Clauses for home this year since there probably won’t be a lot of mall Santas.”

Belanger has hired some temporary employees for the rush but tomorrow he has to let them go once again.