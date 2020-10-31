CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Commerce City News, Francesca Dominguez

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends and family of Francesca Dominguez came together to say their goodbyes to her. The 31-year-old woman was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash earlier this month.

Francesca Dominguez (credit: CBS)

She and an on-duty Commerce City police officer were both hit by a pickup driven by Fructuso Rosales-Cano on Oct. 16. The victims were traveling on Highway 2 when Rosales-Cano crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit them.

(credit: CBS)

The community, including first responders, brought balloons in her favorite colors — blue and purple. They released them in her honor.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators believe alcohol and excessive speed were factors.

RELATED: Remembering Detective Curt Holland: Friends, Family Gather At Memorial Service

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply