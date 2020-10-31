COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends and family of Francesca Dominguez came together to say their goodbyes to her. The 31-year-old woman was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash earlier this month.
She and an on-duty Commerce City police officer were both hit by a pickup driven by Fructuso Rosales-Cano on Oct. 16. The victims were traveling on Highway 2 when Rosales-Cano crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit them.
The community, including first responders, brought balloons in her favorite colors — blue and purple. They released them in her honor.
Balloon release & memorial for Francesca Dominguez in Commerce City. 31yo Francesca was killed 2 weeks ago when a suspected drunk driver killed her & @CommerceCityPD detective Curt Holland. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/tFr4oKzMD7
Investigators believe alcohol and excessive speed were factors.
