GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Drier and windier weather at the East Troublesome Fire caused some unburned pockets of fuel to smolder on Friday. Crews expect similar weather on Saturday.
Firefighters worked on mopping up hotspots along the Highway 34 corridor as well as Columbine Lake.
On Saturday, crews will work on reported visible smoke columns along Highway 125. Hotshots will also work on cold trails in the Rocky Mountain National Park on the southeastern edge.
A smaller Type 3 management team will take over from the Pacific Northwest 3 Type 1 team.
The fire has burned a total of 193,774 acres and is 37% contained.
Fire officials expect to have this fire fully contained by Dec. 10.
