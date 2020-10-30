WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Windsor police are searching for a person of interest after an overnight murder in the small northern Colorado town of Windsor. Police are currently searching for Trevor George, 32, who is considered armed and dangerous, and likely on foot in the Windsor area.
Residents are encouraged to refrain from picking up hitchhikers, as police believe George is hiding out in the neighborhood near 7900 Crossroads in the southeastern corner of town.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says one person was shot an killed in that area. Police responded to a call of a shooting victim around 1 a.m. Friday morning. The deceased hasn’t been publicly identified.
George is described as a white man, 6 feet tall to 6-feet-3 and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black face mask and a Carhartt-style jacket.
George is a resident of Fort Collins. Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with surveillance video from that area is also asked to contact law enforcement.