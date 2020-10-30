CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Dillon Thomas
Colorado News, Crime Stoppers, Deadly Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Fort Collins News, Homicide, Shooting Death, Trevor George, Weld County News, Windsor News

(CBS4) – Police have arrested murder suspect Trevor George in Fort Collins. George was wanted in connection with an overnight shooting in Windsor that left one deceased.

(credit: CBS)

George, 32, was tasered and taken into custody in northeastern Fort Collins Friday morning after law enforcement spotted him.

Police spotted him driving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat on Interstate 25, a vehicle which was allegedly stolen out of Windsor.

Trevor George

Trevor George (credit: Weld County Sheriff)

Officers from multiple agencies followed George until he stopped for gas. George was tasered and arrested at the Shell gas station near I-25 and Mulberry.

No shots were fired by the suspect or police. No injuries, aside from prongs deployed by a taser, were reported.

Dillon Thomas

  1. denverradicalparty says:
    October 30, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    “Taser” is a noun. A prong is not an injury.

