Comments
(CBS4) – Police have arrested murder suspect Trevor George in Fort Collins. George was wanted in connection with an overnight shooting in Windsor that left one deceased.
George, 32, was tasered and taken into custody in northeastern Fort Collins Friday morning after law enforcement spotted him.
Police spotted him driving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat on Interstate 25, a vehicle which was allegedly stolen out of Windsor.
Officers from multiple agencies followed George until he stopped for gas. George was tasered and arrested at the Shell gas station near I-25 and Mulberry.
No shots were fired by the suspect or police. No injuries, aside from prongs deployed by a taser, were reported.
“Taser” is a noun. A prong is not an injury.