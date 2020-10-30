CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Assuming it was ever on the list to begin with, a 1992 Ford F-150 no longer finds itself among those vehicles most likely to catch the eye of prospective car thieves.

Remarkably, a thief found one to his or her liking parked outside the Drury Inn in Centennial Thursday night, and took it.

With it, the thief took nearly all the possessions of a family of four, including the wheelchair of a 13-year-old daughter with epilepsy and the books of a mother putting herself through college.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office pleaded with citizens on its Facebook page to be on the lookout for the vehicle and the family’s belongings: “They have nothing right now.”

All their food and clothing was inside. The cane, too, that the mother needs to walk with.

The family is in the process of moving and had just emptied their storage unit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two-tone truck, a crew cab, was wearing license plates AZYP23 when it was taken. CBS4 is trying to confirm they were Colorado plates.

The truck was stolen from the parking lot at 9445 East Dry Creek Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call (303) 795-4711. But if you encounter the vehicle, please dial 911.