BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Sam Noyer’s patience and perseverance has finally paid off. On Friday Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell named the 5th year senior the Buffs starting quarterback.
“I am excited and happy,” said Noyer, who will be making his first career start vs. UCLA next Saturday. “When I found out I celebrated for a couple of hours. And then it was back to work.”
Noyer beat out Junior Tyler Lytle in what was a close competition all thru training camp. So close that Dorrell envisions both quarterbacks seeing time vs. the Bruins.
“We felt operationally he (Sam) was better but just barely,” said the Buffs first year head coach. “We want to get Tyler some time …he’s deserving.”
Noyer began his career at CU has a quarterback. He’s seen limited time, throwing only 41 passes. But last year under head coach Mel Tucker, Noyer was moved to defense as a safety. After the season he left CU looking to transfer elsewhere for his final year of college football. But after Dorrell was hired, CU reached back out to Noyer and asked him if he wanted to return as a quarterback.