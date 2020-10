New Murals Have Started Being Painted In The Santa Fe Arts DistrictRoad construction has just wrapped up in that area and now new murals are being added.

2 hours ago

Polis Officially Opens Fishers Peak State Park In Southern ColoradoGov. Jared Polis officially opened Colorado's newest state park on Friday. The 19,000 acre property near Trinidad, formerly known as Crazy French Ranch, is called Fishers Peak.

2 hours ago

Fantastic Friday With Not So Spooky HalloweenWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

2 hours ago

Denver Mayor Warns Increase In COVID-19 Cases Must Stop To Avoid Stay At Home OrderThe City and County of Denver is under Stage Three Safer at Home restrictions -- and the mayor says it will stay that way for at least another month.

3 hours ago

Broncos Postpone Practice After Offensive Lineman Tests Positive For COVIDThe Broncos have postponed their Friday practice after an offensive lineman tested positive for coronavirus. The team will conduct meetings virtually.

3 hours ago

Murder In Windsor: Police Search For 'Person Of Interest' Trevor George Of Fort CollinsWindsor police are searching for a person of interest after an overnight murder in the small northern Colorado town of Windsor. Police are currently searching for Trevor George, 32, who is considered armed and dangerous, and likely on foot in the Windsor area.

3 hours ago