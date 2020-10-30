Comments
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Pitkin County is enacting stricter regulations for gatherings even though the county will remain in Level 2 on the state COVID-19 dial. The county is trying to prevent moving into Level 3 coronavirus restrictions.
That means in Pitkin County, gatherings will be limited to 5 people from no more than two separate households. That includes those who are wearing face coverings, social distancing or gathering outdoors.
The new guidance doesn’t apply to restaurants or other businesses with mandated guidelines.
Several counties across the state have moved up on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial in an effort to curb rising coronavirus cases.