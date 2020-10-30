LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 25 overnight Friday near Larkspur for draining work as part of the South Gap project. The closure will last from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
Crews will set detours at the off- and on-ramps. Drivers can expect almost nightly delays along I-25 near Larkspur and Monument until late-November as crews repair pavement and prepare for future traffic shifts.
CDOT officials say delays will last up to 30 minutes, mainly in the evenings and mornings. The pavement project will place 850,000 tons of asphalt to minimize potholes ahead of the winter months. So far, nearly half of paving is complete along the 18-mile project work zone.
For more information about closures and detours, visit i25gap.codot.gov, or the project’s Facebook page. Drivers can also text I25GAP to 21000 for text updates on all closures.