EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– El Paso County is among several counties in Colorado moving into a higher level category on the state’s dial amid a rise in coronavirus cases. The county is moving into Level 2.
That means El Paso County will follow state guidelines that include reduced capacity for businesses and offices as well as limits on groups for both indoor and outdoor events. Bars that don’t have a retail license for food must close.
It’s up to the school districts within that county to change their in-person and remote learning plans. Residents are being asked to keep their gatherings to 10 or fewer people from no more than two households.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the implementation of Level 2 restrictions begins now and must be fully in compliance by 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
This follows a move by other counties into more restrictive levels. Adams County is in Level 3 and Arapahoe and Douglas counties are in Level 2, along with Denver now in Level 3.