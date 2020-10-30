GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Grand County Emergency Management has released a visitation plan for evacuated area of the East Troublesome Fire. There are two time periods available to property owners on two different days.

Property owners and residents can visit their property for two hours on Saturday or two hours on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Both visitation periods are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Only those vehicles that have an Orange Credential Card will be able to visit the evacuated area. Following the visit, everyone is asked to exit the evacuated areas.

East Troublesome Fire has burned 193,774 acres and was 32% contained as of Friday afternoon.

Additional Information From Grand County Emergency Management:

Please use only one of the available visitation times. Credentials, in the form of an orange plastic card, will be issued at the Disaster Assistance Center (DAC) located at The Inn at SilverCreek, 62927 US-40 in Granby across from the City Market during DAC hours. The DAC is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please use the entrance to the Conference Center on the north side of the building. Face masks are required in the facility. COVID protocols and screening are in place.

Specific Areas Closed to Visitation:

The following areas remain under evacuation due to firefighting activities, utility work, and hazardous conditions and no visitation will be available to these areas:

Highway 125 past mile marker 5 is unsafe for public entry at this time due to ongoing hazards and utility work.

Winding River Villas/CR 4951 & 4954 are unsafe for public entry at this time due to ongoing hazards and utility work.

Sun Valley/CR491 area are unsafe for public entry at this time due to ongoing hazards and utility work.

What you need to bring to obtain credentials at the DAC:

To show proof of residency and/or ownership, you will need to present one of the following forms of identification to receive credentials:

Government issued photo ID with an address inside the affected area

Copy of a current utility bill with your name and address inside the affected area plus a government issued photo ID

Grand County Assessor record of property ownership in the affected area plus a government issued photo ID

Rental agreement/lease with your name and address in the affected area plus a government issued photo ID

If you do not have the above documentation, bring what you can to prove who you are and where you live/own property. We will work with you to meet the requirements to receive a credential card.

Those who cannot appear in person to receive a credential:

If you do not live nearby and have no plan to access your property during a time when evacuations are in place, you do not need to do anything. If you are traveling into the area you can obtain credentials at the DAC at any time during operating hours.

Additional visitors:

Additional visitors (insurance agents, contractors, family members) may accompany you in the same vehicle during your scheduled visit of two hours. No additional vehicles may enter with you. No trailers or oversized vehicles will be allowed in the evacuation area.

Please keep in mind that this is a hazardous area with downed trees and power lines, nails, hazardous materials, and difficult access. This is not an environment for small children or pets.

If you have additional questions, please call 970-725-3803 or gcemergency.com or the Grand County OEM Facebook page.