EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating five vehicle thefts Friday morning in Edwards and Avon. Investigators said all of the vehicles were warming up or “puffing” at the time they were taken, which is illegal in Colorado.
Three of the vehicles were recovered by deputies. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of two suspects, a man and woman, who are still at large.
One suspect is described as a heavy-set man, wearing a white coat with a hood, black pants, glasses and a stocking cap. The second suspect is described as a woman wearing black pants, hoodie and facemask with glasses.
The five vehicles were all stolen before 9 a.m. The town of Avon Police released video footage from a home in Avon showing the two suspects stealing a 2016 Black Nissan Pathfinder with Colorado plate BZV-514.
Investigators are also searching for a grey 2013 Volkswagen Jetta that was stolen while warming up in Edwards. The vehicle has a back window tint described as “bubbly” bearing Colorado plate FZO-776.
Law enforcement officials are also investigating a possibly related incident at the Grouse Creek trailhead in Minturn where one of the stolen vehicles was recovered from. Police said several valuable items were stolen out of another vehicle in the parking lot.
The sheriff’s office says if you see the suspects, do not approach them and call 911. Anyone with information about the stolen vehicles is asked to call 970-479-2201.