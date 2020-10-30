DENVER (CBS4) — Denver families are feeling the weight of the pandemic. One in three families are struggling with food insecurity, according to “We Don’t Waste,” a non-profit working alongside the Denver mayor to help families struggling with food insecurities.
“COVID has had a devastating affect on families,” says Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. He joined CBS4’s Britt Moreno live on CBS4 This Morning to talk about a big event helping struggling Coloradans.
On Friday, the Mobile Food Market was set to help dozens of families. This is the first time volunteers will hand out food boxes as well as flu shots and Halloween treats to children. They will also supply families with formula and diapers.
“I have been there and talked to people and handed our food baskets and some people have never imagined themselves in this type of line before,” says Hancock.
The Mobile Food Market needs volunteers and supplies. The mayor recommends calling 311 to learn more or show up early the event.
It is happening From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wonderbound Campus, located at 2535 E. 40th.