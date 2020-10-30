Karl Dorrell Era At Colorado Kicks Off Against His Old TeamThe Buffaloes will host his former school, UCLA, on Nov. 7 to kick off the Dorrell Era in Boulder. He's taking over for Mel Tucker, who surprisingly bolted for Michigan State in February after one season on campus.

Rockies Decline $12 Million Option For Infielder Daniel MurphyThe Colorado Rockies declined infielder Daniel Murphy's $12 million option on Wednesday, bringing a close to his two-year stint with the team. Murphy will receive a $6 million buyout.

'Just Never Know How A Team Handles The Triple Option': CBS Sports Network's Aaron Murray On Air Force Vs. #25 Boise StateThe CBS Sports Network analyst likes what Boise State showed in their first game last week and thinks they will take care of business. But, he points out that Air Force's offense is tricky to deal with.

NFL Week 8 AFC East Picks: Bills 'Should Take Care Of Their Business At Home' Against Patriots, Says CBS Boston's Levan ReidCBS Boston sports reporter breaks down AFC East matchups, with the Patriots as underdogs against the Bills, and the Dolphins beginning the Tua Tagovailoa era.

Running Back Melvin Gordon Apologizes To Broncos Country For DUI CitationFor the first time since his DUI citation earlier this month, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon spoke with the media on Wednesday.