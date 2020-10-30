DENVER (CBS4) – A year ago Denver set a new record for the coldest temperature ever recorded in city on October 31. It was 7 degrees on Halloween morning last and temperatures were below freezing for most trick-or-treaters that night.
Fast forward to 2020 and it will be considerable warmer along the Front Range. In fact, the average temperature on Saturday will be about 25 degrees warmer compared to last year.
For kids planning to hit the neighborhood for socially distant trick-or-treating, temperatures will be in the upper 40s in the Denver metro area at 6 p.m. and lower 40s at 8 p.m. It should stay above freezing through at least midnight Saturday night.
And speaking of Saturday night, for the first time since 1944, there will be a full moon across the country on Halloween. Clear skies in Colorado should mean the sight will be similar to what was seen early Friday morning.
Looking ahead to next week, mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected with no moisture in sight.