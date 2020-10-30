DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of Denver Public School students and parents rallied in front of DPS Headquarters Friday afternoon to fight for the return of in-person learning. This after about half of elementary students will return home to learn.

Some DPS students had just a few days back at school, and in the classroom, before Denver Public Schools announced earlier this week 3rd through 5th graders would switch to remote learning now through Thanksgiving due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“I saw the light come back in my child’s eyes for the first time since this pandemic and I think that was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Steele Elementary School parent Misha Ashley. “My daughter loves her teacher, she is an angel, and for her to not be with her in-person is heartbreaking.”

DPS Superintended Susana Cordova addressed questions earlier this week after the announcement was made.

“We’re not seeing big transmission within our schools, but we are seeing the impact of frequent disruptions, and I think we, in many ways, have the perfect storm of having more and more students back into our schools as we saw cases rising in the community,” Cordova said.

Beatrice Dunham is a student at William Roberts School. She says online learning just isn’t the same.

“My grades have gone down, and I think that everyone is suffering,” Beatrice said.

Her dad, Patrick Dunham, believes students’ needs aren’t being met.

“I think the important thing we want is for there to be a choice,” said Patrick.

As the fight for in-person education continues, some parents are left to wonder if DPS is still the best fit for their kids.

“If I’m seeing other kids getting an education, in person, for another six months, and my kids are still at home miserable, then I’m going to have to make some tough choices,” Ashley said.