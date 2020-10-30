Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The City and County of Denver is under Stage Three Safer at Home restrictions — and the mayor says it will stay that way for at least another month.
The mayor said he expects it to take a couple of weeks to get the numbers down — and then they must stay down for two weeks before we can once again see increased capacity in restaurants and large gatherings.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says he hopes to cut down on the number of COVID-19 cases, so the city does not move into another Stay at Home order.
“We are going to work like heck and all work together to make sure we don’t end up [in a Stay at Home order,]” Hancock said.