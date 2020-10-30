COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Guests can book a parking reservation at Copper Mountain starting Nov. 9. The ski resort will open on Nov. 30 with new rules in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copper Mountain plans to implement a parking reservation system to manage the number of people on the property. Officials said parking spaces must be reserved before guests arrive at the resort to ensure availability.
“At Copper, we’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe and have fun while visiting the resort this winter season. Part of that commitment is our ability to manage the number of people visiting Copper at any given time,” said Dustin Lyman, president and general manager of Copper Mountain. “The parking management system means guests can count on knowing they will have a spot to park and plenty of room to spread out on the mountain.”
Starting Nov. 9, guests can book parking reservations up to 7 days in advance throughout the season. Once the season begins, guests can book an unlimited amount of days in the rolling 7-day window.
The ski resort announced “Operation Stay Safe” to keep staff and guests safe during the pandemic. The guidelines follow the National Ski Areas Association’s Ski Well, Be Well best practices including:
- Staff and guests are required to wear facial coverings at all times, except when seated to eat or drink
- New protocols for lift queueing and riding to ensure appropriate physical distance
- Guests encouraged to warm and dine out of their vehicles, given reduced capacity limits
- Sanitization standards to keep staff and guests safe
Copper Mountain also offers a Passholder Promise, allowing guests with an unused 2020/21 pass to obtain a full refund for any reason before Dec. 10. For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.
