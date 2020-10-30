(CBS4) – Summit County residents are worried about the rising number of COVID-19 cases after public health officials announced an outbreak among 22 Summit High School students.



“Hopefully we start to see that sort of behavior eliminated within the community so that we can get back on track with our case activity and we don’t face much more severe restrictions that are going to impact the economy,” said Summit County Manager Scott Vargo.



A public health investigation found the outbreak did not happen at the school. It’s believed the virus was transmitted at social gatherings and parties after school hours.



“They have not necessarily been as forthcoming as we would’ve hoped, and so it makes the contact tracing teams very difficult to be able to identify who else might be implicated or associated with those events, activities, gatherings, and parties,” Vargo said.



Summit High School released a statement to CBS4:



“We recognize that the temporary suspension of in person learning at the high school will be a hardship for families and disappointing for all those scholars who want to be in school learning. We also think that being in person and being together is good for their social and emotional health, and we hope to continue in-person instruction throughout the school year. But we need parents and families to help support quarantine and isolation periods for students that are sick and to ensure that they don’t spread the virus to others. It will take our whole community working together to keep our schools open.”



Scooter Crawford owns 5th Avenue Grill off Main Street in Frisco. As a father, he’s concerned for his kids. As a business owner, he’s worried about how COVID-19 could impact local tourism.



“Hopefully everyone follows the rules,” Crawford. “We need to have a great season.”



Summit High School classes are being suspended for two weeks to help with isolation and quarantine orders. Students are expected back in class Nov. 9.