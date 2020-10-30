Colorado Usually Has A High Number Of Young Voter Turn Out But This Year We Could See Record NumbersMore than half of registered voters under the age of 25 have already turned in their ballot. Over 160,000 ballots from those under the age of 24 have been turned in so far.

22 minutes ago

State Election Officials Want People To Know Tighter COVID Restrictions Do Not Impact VotingIn Denver, Adams, and Logan counties tighter COVID restrictions will not impact voters.

31 minutes ago

The Largest Fire In State History Is Now 64% ContainedThe Cameron Peak fire has burned over 208,000 acres but is now 64% contained.

37 minutes ago

Visitation Plan Released For Residents Of East Troublesome Fire Evacuation AreasGrand County Emergency Management has released a visitation plan for evacuated area of the East Troublesome Fire. There are two time periods available to property owners on two different days.

41 minutes ago

Suspect Steven Pankey Appears In Greeley Court In Jonelle Matthews 1984 Murder CaseA former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged with kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who disappeared after a holiday concert over 30 years ago made his first court appearance in the state on Friday.

42 minutes ago

After A Deadly Apartment Fire In Aurora This Morning Investigators Are Searching For A Person Of InterestOne person is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Aurora. Now investigators are searching for a person of interest in the 2-alarm fire.

43 minutes ago