BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — An unidentified male climber was pronounced deceased at 9:45 a.m. Friday, an hour after first responders were notified of his fall from the 2nd Flatiron outside Boulder.
Rangers from City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks were able to reach the climber at approximately 9:22 a.m. and began, with the help of arriving firefighters and ambulance personnel, trying to resuscitate the man. Their efforts that were ultimately unsuccessful, according to a press release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
BCSO detectives are investigating the incident as per protocol, but already have indicated that no foul play is suspected and the death appears to be accidental.
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity and, at a later date, the official cause and manner of death.
There are five of the picturesque slabs west of Boulder, numbered from north to south. The 2nd Flatiron is considered the easiest of the group by members of local climbing community. None of the features, though, is recommended for those without previous climbing experience.
The 1st and 3rd Flatirons are popular for technical climbing with ropes.
The sheriff’s office has not yet clarified where exactly the climber fell from, or which route he was attempting.