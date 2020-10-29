AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are looking for a driver who hit a cyclist and left. The cyclist was wearing a body camera and captured clear images of the driver and the vehicle’s distinctive wheels. Watch the footage in the video player above.
The cyclist was hit by a Hummer while riding on East Quincy Avenue near South Parkers Road at 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 15.
The Hummer is white and has stars on the wheels.
The driver got out of the Hummer, walked over and looked at the victim — who was seriously injured — and then drove away.
Police believe the suspect is white or Hispanic and is his 30s. He has large tattoo on his neck.
Police shared an image of what they believe the vehicle looks like.
The victim suffered serious bodily injuries as a result of crash.
Anyone who can help police identify the driver or vehicle is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867 for reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters can be anonymous.