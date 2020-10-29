NFL Week 8 AFC East Picks: Bills 'Should Take Care Of Their Business At Home' Against Patriots, Says CBS Boston's Levan ReidCBS Boston sports reporter breaks down AFC East matchups, with the Patriots as underdogs against the Bills, and the Dolphins beginning the Tua Tagovailoa era.

Running Back Melvin Gordon Apologizes To Broncos County For DUI CitationFor the first time since his DUI citation earlier this month, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon spoke with the media on Wednesday.

NFL Week 8 AFC North Picks: 'When The Steelers Play The Ravens, Somebody Wins By Three Points,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Steelers, Ravens and Browns are all playing like playoff teams out of the AFC North. SportsLine's Kenny White looks at Week 8 matchups in the division.

CBS Sports' Aaron Murray Praises Colorado State Tight End Trey McBride 'Absolute Freak', 'Tough As Nails'The CBS Sports college football analyst is a fan of the Rams' tight end and is looking forward to seeing him play as the team opens its season Thursday night at Fresno State.

Avalanche Agree To 4-Year Deal With Devon ToewsThe Colorado Avalanche agreed to a four-year deal with defenseman Devon Toews on Tuesday.