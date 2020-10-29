Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Larimer County sheriff tweeted out new pictures of the smoke around Colorado State University’s Mountain Campus.
Firefighters have been working to protect the campus since the Cameron Peak wildfire exploded.
Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith spent some time up at the campus on Wednesday.
Even with 15 inches of snow on the ground, the fire continues to put up smoke.
“The winter storm provided a much needed pause, but fire is still present,” Smith tweeted.