PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The entire City of Pueblo will be under a 10 p.m. curfew for the next two weeks, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. There has been a spike in cases and the mayor said the curfew is necessary to keep schools and small businesses open, KKTV reported.
The curfew will be in place every night, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It starts Friday and will be in effect through Friday, Nov. 13.
No one is allowed on the streets during that time unless they are engaging in critical and essential activities.
Anyone caught out after curfew, can be cited $1,000 and face up to one year in jail, KKTV reported.
Pueblo is home to approximately 168,000 people.
