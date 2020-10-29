DENVER (AP) – A judge has declined to lower bond for a television station security guard charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a pro-police demonstrator following opposing protests this month in Denver. The Denver Post reports the judge ruled Wednesday that photographs of the confrontation do not support 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff’s argument that he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed 49-year-old Lee Keltner.
Dolloff was hired by KUSA-TV to protect a producer covering the Oct. 10 “Patriot Muster” demonstration and “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” counterprotest. His bond remains at $500,000.
