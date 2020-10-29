CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (AP) – A judge has declined to lower bond for a television station security guard charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a pro-police demonstrator following opposing protests this month in Denver. The Denver Post reports the judge ruled Wednesday that photographs of the confrontation do not support 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff’s argument that he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed 49-year-old Lee Keltner.

Two men clash after dueling rallies in Downtown Denver on October 10, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The man on the left side of the photo sprays what appears to be pepper spray at the man on the right side of the image. The man at right, fires his gun at the protester at left. The shooting happened as opposing rallies by far-right and far-left activists were ending. The shooter has been identified as Matthew Dolloff. He is being held for investigation of First Degree Murder in connection with this shooting. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Dolloff was hired by KUSA-TV to protect a producer covering the Oct. 10 “Patriot Muster” demonstration and “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” counterprotest. His bond remains at $500,000.

