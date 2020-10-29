GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Ismeldo Arredondo of Weld County faces between 80 and 240 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple charges including attempted first degree murder of a police officer. In August 2018 deputies including Brandon Stupka were called to a home where there was a reported domestic disturbance. It happened on the 2200 Block of Northwest C Street, just outside Greeley’s city limits.
While deputies were on the way, Arredondo armed himself with a shotgun and forced his family to leave.
When deputies arrived, they struggled to get his wife out of the area and Arredondo burst out of his home and opened fire twice before getting hit by a shot fired by deputies.
Deputy Stupka was hurt by what the Weld County District Attorney’s office described as “hundreds of shotgun pellets” and had to have emergency surgery.
A sentencing hearing for Arredondo on Dec. 30.