EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — In the past 24 hours, 64 more inmates at the El Paso County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 — bringing the current number of infected inmates to 72.
Last week, officials said there were eight infected inmates. They believe 63 of the new cases stemmed from those eight inmates. The other infected inmate was “tested in line with other protocols.” None of the inmates have required hospitalization.
Officials said inmates have been isolated and all employees and inmates who had direct or indirect contact with the infected inmates have been contacted and/or notified.
“We will be making significant adjustments to how we operate the facility to combat this outbreak. We will test and care for every employee and inmate, and provide the safest facility possible under these rapidly evolving conditions,” officials said.
They warn the threat of further infection will continue to increase over the next several weeks.
