GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley are searching for the gunman after the victim was shot in the head on Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 1100 block alley of 11th Avenue just before 3 p.m.
Officers rushed to the scene where they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the hospital.
The suspect remains on the run and police are hoping any witnesses who have information about the shooting will contact Greeley Police Detective Sanchez at 970-351-5394.